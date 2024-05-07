Best Free and Open Source Software
-
A Photo Tool (Libre) - photo editing software - LinuxLinks
A Photo Tool (Libre) is image editing app with lots of tools. You have options to adjust the photos just the way you want them to look.
The tool includes exposure and color settings, custom B&W tool and more to create great photos. There are also tools to enable you to fix common mistakes like color balance and tint.
This is free and open source software.
-
Tuba - browse the Fediverse - LinuxLinks
The Fediverse is a decentralized social network that consists of multiple interconnected platforms and communities, allowing users to communicate and share content across different networks and servers. It promotes user privacy and data ownership, and offers an alternative to centralized social media platforms.
Tuba, like most GTK apps, use GdkPixbuf to handle images. While it can handle most basic formats on its own, some newer formats require external loaders.
This is free and open source software.
-
9 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based Internet Radio Apps - LinuxLinks
Why do we like internet radio? There are no sign-up or subscription charges. There’s a huge range of stations available from around the world. If you like classical music, pop music, folk music, news, talk radio, and much more, internet radio has something for everyone wherever you live (providing you have a net connection). Internet radio offers every format that is available on traditional broadcast radio stations.
There’s a wide range of free and open source software that lets you listen to internet radio. With so many different possibilities available it’s easy to get lost trying to find the right one for you.
This article recommends our favourite terminal-based internet radio apps. We only include free and open source software.