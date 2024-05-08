FreeBSD to Get a New Graphical Installer for Easier Installation
The FreeBSD Foundation is developing a new graphical installer for FreeBSD, aimed at making the installation and initial system setup process more convenient for beginners. The new installer is expected to increase the attractiveness of the system for users who are accustomed to graphical installers and perceive text interfaces as outdated. Additionally, the graphical installation mode allows for the creation of a more holistic environment in assemblies that use FreeBSD as the basis for running custom environments.