Google’s Flutter Team Layoffs Leave Ubuntu Devs in a Flap
Quoting: Google's Flutter Team Layoffs Leave Ubuntu Devs in a Flap - OMG! Ubuntu —
With Canonical committed to using Flutter for its own desktop apps the news of layoffs in the team responsible for building the framework has left some in the wider Ubuntu community worried about its future viability.
The new Ubuntu Installer, Firmware Updater, App Center, and the (currently MIA) Desktop Security Center are all built using Flutter, which is Google’s cross-platform Web-based UI framework underpinned by the Dart programming language.
And within the Ubuntu Flutter community a number of devs are also using the framework to build interesting new desktop apps. Perhaps the best known example is slick music/radio/podcast/video player MusicPod.
Has Canonical backed the wrong horse? One concerned community dev told me the Flutter roadmap for 2024 has deprioritised desktop features — a sign they say doesn’t bode well for its future nor their enthusiasm to build apps using it.