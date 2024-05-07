Breathe some new life into your old PC with these 5 operating systems

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 07, 2024



Moving over to operating systems that are better for systems released in the last decade, we have antiX. With Debian distros being extremely popular in the Linux community, I recommend switching to antiX if you’re familiar with Ubuntu or Fedora and want a similar experience.

Besides using the highly optimized IceWM as its windows manager, antiX also ditches the systemd init system. Instead, this lightweight OS supports sysVinit and runit, making it better for legacy systems that run into performance issues with the feature-laden systemd.

Back in 2022, I experimented with Linux Mint, Absolute Linux, Bodhi Linux, and a ton of other lightweight OS to revive my ancient Lenovo G510 laptop. While Puppy Linux and AntiX worked well, nothing could rival the snappiness of Q4OS. On its own, the Debian-based distribution works well if you want a GUI OS for your work. But pair it with the Trinity Desktop Environment, and all of a sudden, your aged machine will be suitable for every non-demanding task you can run on your system.

The best part about Q4OS is that you don’t even need to go through the hassle of setting up dual-boot if you’re on Windows. Thanks to the official Q4OS Windows installer wizard, you can get this responsive setup in well under an hour without messing around with the bootloader or disk partitions.

