That time when Microsoft bought and killed Nokia phone unit

On the software side he wasn't wrong. Symbian was a bastard to code for – Android was much easier to use, and even iOS was bearable given that its users had cash to burn. Unfortunately, his solution to the problem was Windows Phone. So he killed Maemo and went all in on his former employer.

The rationale for the takeover was clear: Symbian has a great market share, so shift all those users to Windows and we'll own the mobile OS market.

It didn't work.