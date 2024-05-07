Steam Client Update Adds 150% Scale Factor by Default for 4K Monitors on Linux

posted by Marius Nestor on May 07, 2024



For Linux gamers, the new stable Steam Client update changes the default scale factor from 200% to 150% on 4K monitors, no longer lists incompatible options under an application’s Compatibility settings, and improves startup delays when running in Flatpak environments.

It also fixes some causes of steamwebhelper crashes, slow startup on busy systems, a bug where the store tab would fail to display any content after maximizing the Steam Client window, a bug where the Steam Client window may become unresponsive until resized, and an issue where Steam would attempt to execute the Windows version of a title without using Steam Play compatibility on Linux.

Read on