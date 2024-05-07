Sparky 2024.05
This is an update of Sparky semi-rolling iso images of the Debian testing line, which provides autopartitioning option of the CLI Installer, package updating as usually, and new features.
Sparky 2024.05 Introduces Autopartitioning for Faster Setup
Sparky Linux has announced a 2024.05 update to its semi-rolling ISO images, introducing a series of enhancements, including a revamped CLI Installer with autopartitioning capabilities and an updated package base.
The highlight of this release is the improvement of the Sparky CLI Installer. It now includes an autopartitioning option, making the installation process significantly faster. Moreover, Sparky 2024.05 incorporates the newest Linux kernel versions available in the Sparky repositories, including 6.7.12, with long-term support versions also available 6.6.30, 6.1.90, and 5.15.158.