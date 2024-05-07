today's howtos
DebugPoint ☛ 10 Things to Do After Installing Fedora 40 (Workstation)
We are presenting our traditional Fedora release article – “10 Things to Do After Installing Fedora 40”, with post-install tweaks. In this article, we will talk about a few post-install tips for Fedora 40 workstation edition.
The New Stack ☛ Build a Debian DEB File From Your Project’s Source
If you’re a developer, at some point you might need to build a Debian package from your source.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Fix Broken Packages on Linux
Broken packages in Linux are software packages that have become corrupt or damaged. You can use package managers to identify and fix broken packages and prevent issues like program malfunctions, system instability, and data loss.
Here's how you can find and resolve broken package errors on Linux.
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-05-03 [Older] How to install Giftscop on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-05-02 [Older] How to install Gimp on a Chromebook easily
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-05-02 [Older] How to install Master PDF Editor on Zorin OS 17
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-05-01 [Older] How to install Inkscape on Zorin OS 17
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-05-01 [Older] How to install Webull Desktop on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-04-30 [Older] How to install Intellij IDEA Ultimate on Zorin OS 17
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-04-30 [Older] How to install VLC on a Chromebook easily