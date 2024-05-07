Programming Leftovers
Lewis Dale ☛ Learning Go: Day Six
Okay I’m only six days into learning a new language, and I’ve barely scratched the surface[1]. But I learn best by actually doing things, so I’ve decided what I’m going to build.
Undeadly ☛ Game of Trees 0.99 released
Version 0.99 of Game of Trees has been released (and the port updated).
Robert Vitonsky ☛ Keep the logs for retrospective analysis
Retrospective analysis of historic data may detect problems in the development process. You may find that you have the same errors time after time, which means your approach to bug fixing is not working.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Björn Wärmedal ☛ Recho
This is a shell function that works like echo, except it echoes all the arguments in random order. In bash it can be declared as follows: [...]
Education
Perl ☛ LPW 2024 - Call For Papers and Sponsors
The London Perl & Raku Workshop (LPW) will take place this year on Saturday 26th October and you are encouraged to submit your talk proposals now. We have already had 30 registrations for the workshop so we anticipate a good turnout this year.
Perl ☛ London Perl & Raku Workshop 2024
LPW is a single day event, with multiple tracks of technical talks and a range of tutorials and training sessions, aimed at both beginner and experienced developers.
Daniel Stenberg ☛ I survived curl up 2024
The curl up 2024 weekend started excellently and the following morning we all squeezed ourselves into a conference room in downtown Stockholm. I had rented a room in a hotel in the city center for two days.
curl up is never a big meeting/conference but we have in the past sometimes been around twenty-five attendees. This year’s amount of fifteen was the smallest so far, but in this small set of people we have a set of long-term well-known curl contributors. It is not a big list of attendees that creates a good curl up.
