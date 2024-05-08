Devices/Open Hardware/Modding: Pi, Arduino, and More
-
Hackaday ☛ Your Pi, From Anywhere
The Raspberry Pi finds a use in a huge variety of applications, and in almost any location you could imagine. Sadly those who use those machines might not be in the same place as the machines themselves, and thus there’s the question of providing a remote connection between the two. This may not be a huge challenge to those skilled with Linux and firewalls, but to many Pi users it’s a closed book. So the Pi folks have come up with a painless way to connect to your Pi wherever it is, and it’s called Raspberry Pi Connect.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Openterface Mini-KVM – An Open-Source KVM Solution
Recently featured on CrowdSupply, the Openterface Mini-KVM is an open-source KVM device designed for efficient control over headless computers. It provides seamless operation via a direct HDMI and USB connection, eliminating the need for additional keyboards, monitors, or complex network configurations.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ MediaTek Introduces Dimensity 9300+ SoC for Enhanced Flagship Smartphone Performance
MediaTek recently launched the Dimensity 9300+, an advanced SoC designed to bolster performance in flagship smartphones. This latest addition to the Dimensity series brings improvements in clock speeds, AI processing, and graphics over the previous Dimensity 9300 model.
-
Chuck Grimmett ☛ Workshop dust collection
After watching a bunch of videos, I decided to go with a Harbor Freight 2HP Dust Collector with a canister filter in place of the filter bag for finer filtration, with hoses running to my Shopsmith and bench, and one hose at the dust collector for vacuuming up the shop.
-
[Repeat] Arduino ☛ Create your own affordable Arduino-powered smart glasses
That content comes from a small monochrome OLED screen chosen for its high contrast. The dark pixels of the screen are essentially invisible, while the lit pixels are easy to see. The content on that screen comes from an Arduino Nano board. It receives power from a 300mAh lithium battery (this design doesn’t contain a charging circuit) and an HC-05 Bluetooth module lets the Arduino communicate with external devices.
-
[Repeat] Arduino ☛ Introducing Opta Expansions: scalable simplicity!
The digital expansions, Arduino Pro Opta Ext D1608E and Arduino Pro Opta Ext D1608S, are ideal to multiply the number of real-time control points in the manufacturing sector and in any building automation project. The new, ready-to-use I/Os are seamlessly adopted by the Opta controller, giving you a native-like management experience. Each expansion offers 16 programmable inputs and eight relay outputs (electromechanical or solid state), and up to five expansions can be mixed to obtain the best fit for each project.
-
Seth Michael Larson ☛ Backup Game Boy ROMs and saves on Ubuntu
I'm a big fan of retro video games, specifically the Game Boy Color, Advance, and GameCube collections. The physicality of cartridges, link cables, and accessories before the internet was widely available for gaming has a special place in my heart.
With the recent changes to the App Store to allow emulators (and judging by the influx of issues opened on the Delta emulator GitHub repo) there is a growing interest in playing these games on mobile devices.
So if you're using Ubuntu like me, how can you backup your ROMs and saves?
-
RTL ☛ New console?: Nintendo says announcement on Switch successor 'this fiscal year'
Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Nathan Naidu said before the earnings release that Nintendo consoles typically have a "six-to-seven year lifecycle".
"Given hardware drives about 40 percent of total sales, its drag on (the) overall top line might extend into fiscal 2025 absent a new gaming gadget," he said.
-
Olimex ☛ New USB 2.0 cables with snap magnetic connectors in stock
USB-MAG-2-CABLE and the matching USB-MAG-2-PCB are snap magnetic connectors for USB power supply delivery.