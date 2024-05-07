Events: openSUSE Asia Summit, LGM 2024, and Google Summer of Code
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ openSUSE Asia Summit Set for Tokyo
The venue of the summit will be located in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, blending tradition and cutting-edge technology. Its infrastructure and global connectivity make it a primal location for promoting collaboration among openSUSE users and developers. Moreover, Tokyo is a center of information technology; Many technology companies have their offices in Tokyo, with numerous engineers residing in the surrounding areas.
GNU Projects
-
GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) ☛ GIMP at LGM 2024 (Rennes, France)
GIMP team will be at LGM 2024, in Rennes, France
WINE or Emulation
ScummVM ☛ Google Summer of Code 2024 - drum roll please!
Please welcome this year's participants!
On Wednesday 1st May Surveillance Giant Google announced the list of participants accepted for this year's Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code and we are very happy to report that 4 contributors have been accepted to work on various parts of the ScummVM project this summer.
Now we have had a chance to dot the i's and cross the t's we are really pleased to welcome them all to the project and ask everyone to show them a very warm welcome as they get settled.
In no particular order, a heartfelt welcome to...
