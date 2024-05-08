Microsoft and Apple Failures
The Register UK ☛ Has Windows 11 really lost marketshare to Windows 10?
Windows 11's global desktop market share dipped between February 2024 and April 2024 from 28.16 percent to 25.65 percent, while Windows 10's share grew to 70.03 percent from 67.26 percent. Things were slightly closer a few months ago, but the gap has since widened. (We assume these Statcounter figures are legit; the outfit acknowledged on Friday there was a blip in its Google numbers.)
Over the past year, Microsoft has struggled to move the needle on Windows 11 adoption as Windows 10 users look at the flagship OS and its hardware requirements and think... nah.
US News And World Report ☛ 2024-05-02 [Older] Apple Sales Fall Less Than Expected, CEO Sees Return to Growth [Ed: "Less Than Expected" helps distract from the objective reality that sales have plunged.]
US News And World Report ☛ 2024-05-02 [Older] Apple Suffers 10% Drop in Quarterly IPhone Sales to Start the Year, Biggest Drop Since Pandemic
US News And World Report ☛ 2024-05-04 [Older] Berkshire's Profit Plunges 64% on Portfolio Holdings as Buffett Sells Apple
Futurism ☛ Warren Buffett Saw An AI That Scared Him
In a shareholder meeting over the weekend, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett admitted that he saw an AI doppelganger of himself that was so good, it impressed and terrified him.
During a Q&A portion of the investor call, Buffett said that although he couldn't have explained how the deepfake was made, he was sure, from what he saw, that it's going to "be the growth industry of all time."
Make Tech Easier ☛ 2024-05-02 [Older] Oversleep Today? Apple Working on iPhone Alarm Not Working
Six Colors ☛ The iPad Pro is no longer the future, so what’s next?
But over this same span, it’s become clear to me that Apple no longer views the iPad as the future of personal computing. This is to the Mac’s credit: Now that it’s on Apple silicon itself, the Mac’s battery life can rival the iPad, and it can pick up all the new features and apps that come to the iPhone and iPad thanks to a much more aligned base operating system and platform-smoothing features like Mac Catalyst and SwiftUI.