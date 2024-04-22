Red Hat is Upselling RHEL 9/8 and Working With Microsoft in Proprietary Setting
-
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Use Free Red Bait Developer Subscription on RHEL 9/8
In this guide, we will show you how to use free Red Bait developer subscription on RHEL 9/8. Red hat Developer subscription is a no-cost subscription specifically designed for developers, providing access to Red Hat’s vast array of software (OpenShift, Ansible and OpenStack) including RHEL.
-
Server
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes 1.30: Beta Support For Pods With User Namespaces [Ed: It is troubling that Microsoft and Red Hat are coauthors. They should be competing. This is very Novell-like. Also see RedHat.com, Brought to You by Microsoft Staff. For this project they advertise Slack and GitHub, which are proprietary. It's also outsourced to Microsoft.]
Authors: Rodrigo Campos Catelin (Microsoft), Giuseppe Scrivano (Red Hat), Sascha Grunert (Red Hat)
Linux provides different namespaces to isolate processes from each other. For example, a typical Kubernetes pod runs within a network namespace to isolate the network identity and a PID namespace to isolate the processes.
-