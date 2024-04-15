Ardour 8.6 DAW Targets Stability with Critical Bug Fixes

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 15, 2024



Adour is a powerful, open-source digital audio workstation (DAW) designed to run on Linux, Windows, and macOS. Its user base is comparable to that of music professionals and enthusiasts who use it for recording, editing, and mixing audio tracks.

Whether you’re recording a podcast, making music, or doing sound design, Ardour has powerful features that make your work sound as professional as you want it to.

Just two days after the release of Ardour 8.5, yesterday, the hotfix version, Ardour 8.6, was released. The main focus was on fixing a few critical bugs rather than introducing new features.

Read on