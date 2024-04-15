Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 2.8 Increases ESP Size to 1 GiB, Fixes More Bugs

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 15, 2024,

updated Apr 15, 2024



Archinstall 2.8 is here to increase the default size of the ESP system partition to 1 GiB so that users no longer run out of space, update the link on how to resize the booted ISO root partition, update microcode handling, set the keyboard layout for the minimal installation, and add udev sync before lsblk that follows formatting.

This release also fixes a bunch of bugs from previous releases to improve the partition table commit, enabling of testing repositories, custom mirrors, displaying of installed packages for all profile submenus, the start and length of the /home partition, fstab line endings, Btrfs mount options, and GRUB boot directory.

