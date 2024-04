Blanket Ambient Sounds App for Linux Gets Calming New Look

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 15, 2024



Blanket is a free, open-source GTK4/libadwaita app that comes packaged with a variety of ambient looping sounds. These range from classic nature tracks (rain, wind, waves, birds, etc) through to environmental buzz (coffee shop, city, train, etc).

You can play just a single sound or layer several sounds simultaneously by adjusting the volume level for each preset individually so everything sits right aurally.

Read on