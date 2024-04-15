I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.
Archinstall 2.8 is here to increase the default size of the ESP system partition to 1 GiB so that users no longer run out of space, update the link on how to resize the booted ISO root partition, update microcode handling, set the keyboard layout for the minimal installation, and add udev sync before lsblk that follows formatting.
APT developer and Canonical engineer Julian Andres Klode took to LinkedIn to present the revamped APT interface powered by the upcoming APT 3.0 package manager that looks to give users a more concise and well-laid-out command-line output when updating, installing, or removing packages via the terminal emulator.
CrowdSupply recently showcased the HealthyPi Move, a biometric monitor designed in a convenient wristwatch form factor. Equipped with Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF5340 SoC and multiple advanced sensors, this portable device is advertised for both personal health tracking and data logging for research applications.
The LattePanda team has launched the LattePanda Mu, a new micro x86 compute module that features an Intel N100 CPU and supports both Windows and Linux operating systems. This module is designed for versatility and is particularly well-suited for applications in IoT, robotics, digital signage, and edge computing.
This week, T-Firefly unveiled the AIO-3562JQ, a robust development board powered by the Rockchip RK3562J processor, crafted to deliver high-performance output while maintaining low power consumption for continuous operation in demanding industrial environments.