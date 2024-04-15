Sparky CLI Installer Introduces Autopartitioning in the Latest Update

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 15, 2024



The Sparky CLI Installer toolset has been refreshed with several new features promising to speed up and simplify Linux installations. Now at version 202404014, users are presented with an autopartitioning feature, which includes quick system preparation for instant use.

This means the installer will create and format three partitions as necessary: root, swap, and EFI. This automation removes the hassle from the installation process, saving time and reducing potential errors.

Read on