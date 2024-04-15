Open Hardware: Arduino, ESP32, and HealthyPi
Arduino ☛ Classify nearby annoyances with this sound monitoring device
Categorizing each sound was done by leveraging Edge Impulse and an Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense. After training a model and deploying it within a sketch, the Nano will continually listen for new noises through its onboard microphone, run an inference, and then output the label and confidence over UART serial. Reading this stream of data is an ESP32 Dev Kit, which displays every entry in a list on a useful GUI. The screen allows users to select rows, view more detailed information, and even modify the category if needed.
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-H4 low-power dual-core RISC-V SoC supports 802.15.4 and Bluetooth 5.4 LE
Espressif Systems has formally announced the ESP32-H4 low-power dual-core 32-bit RISC-V wireless microcontroller with support for 802.15.4 and Bluetooth 5.4 LE portfolio after having unveiled it at CES 2024. It’s the first Espressif chip to support Bluetooth 5.4 LE with previous models such as ESP32-H2 or ESP32-C6 only supporting Bluetooth 5.0/5.2. Besides BLE 5.4 support, the new ESP32-H4 dual-core RISC-V WiSoC is an evolution of the ESP32-H2 single-core chip with PSRAM support (up to 4MB built-in), additional GPIOs (36 vs 24), touch sensing GPIOs, and some extra security features such as a power glitch detector also found in the recently announced ESP32-C61.
Linux Gizmos ☛ HealthyPi Move: An Upcoming Open-Source Smartwatch Powered by Nordic nRF5340 SoC
CrowdSupply recently showcased the HealthyPi Move, a biometric monitor designed in a convenient wristwatch form factor. Equipped with Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF5340 SoC and multiple advanced sensors, this portable device is advertised for both personal health tracking and data logging for research applications.