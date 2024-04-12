today's howtos
-
H2S Media ☛ Installing Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Ubuntu 24.04 using command terminal
Ubuntu 24.04 (Noble Numbat) is the latest long-term supported GNU/Linux distro by the Canonical team, however, while doing this article it was still in the beta stage.
-
Flamed Fury ☛ CSS Naked Day 2024
CSS Naked Day is one full day each year, on the 9th of April, where participants remove CSS from their websites and expose their unstyled HTML to the world.
The idea behind CSS Naked Day is to promote web standards. Plain and simple. This includes proper use of HTML, semantic markup, a good hierarchy structure, and of course, a good old play on words.
-
Rachel ☛ Going in circles without a real-time clock
I have a story about paper cuts when using a little Linux box.
One of my sites has an older Raspberry Pi installed in a spot that takes some effort to access. A couple of weeks ago, it freaked out and stopped allowing remote logins. My own simple management stuff was still running and was reporting that something was wrong, but it wasn't nearly enough detail to find out exactly what happened.
-
Redowan Delowar ☛ ETag and HTTP caching
One neat use case for the HTTP ETag header is client-side HTTP caching for GET requests. Along with the ETag header, the caching workflow requires you to fiddle with other conditional HTTP headers like If-Match or If-None-Match. However, their interaction can feel a bit confusing at times.
Every time I need to tackle this, I end up spending some time browsing through the relevant MDN docs123 to jog my memory. At this point, I’ve done it enough times to justify spending the time to write this.
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Install Deepin Desktop Environment In Arch Linux