Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat”: Best New Features

posted by Arindam Giri on Apr 12, 2024



Being a "Long term support" release, a lot is at stake. All the features, packages, modules are carefully chosen so that it remains stable until five years, i.e. July 2029. Overall, the feature set mostly at behind the scene, making it a more secure and stronger release.

In the following page, we will touch upon the best key features of this version, primarily focussing on the desktop variant.

