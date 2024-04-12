Games: Lutris 0.5.17, Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns, and More
Lutris v0.5.17 brings critical bug fixes and a new way to run games with Proton
The open source game manager Lutris has a new release out, with brings in some critical bug fixes along with some new features needing testing.
Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns is a Contra collab DLC releasing May 9th
Another fun looking one from the Triple-I showcase is Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns, a fresh new DLC for everyone's favourite survivor game. This is a collab between developer poncle and KONAMI's Contra team.
Streets of Rogue 2 gets a new trailer plus a demo for Steam Next Fest in June
One of the games I am truly most looking forward to getting my hands on is Streets of Rogue 2, which seems like it takes everything good about the first game and just expands on it greatly. Gimme.
Brotato: Abyssal Terrors is going to ruin my free time, especially with co-op
Oh no, please no more, I have so little time as it is. Brotato: Abyssal Terrors has been announced as the first DLC for the excellent top-down arena shooter roguelite Brotato and it's full of goodies.
Cave-diving action roguelite UnderMine 2 announced by Thorium
Another interesting one from the Triple-I showcase is UnderMine 2, Thorium's follow-up to their pretty great cave-diving action roguelite and this one sounds like a good improvement over the first game.
Combined Arms (OpenRA) for Command & Conquer just had a huge upgrade
Need some more RTS in your life? Combined Arms is one of my favourites. Built on the free and open source OpenRA, it brings together the Allies, Soviets, GDI, Nod and Scrin. The modders working on it have done some really impressive stuff with it and the latest version sounds awesome.
Fallout 4 is getting a fresh update and will be Steam Deck Verified
Bethesda announced that Fallout 4 is getting a fresh update to bring some new features, along with getting it Steam Deck Verified later in April.
Riot Games talk Vanguard anti-cheat for League of Legends and why it's a no for Linux
While previously you've been able to play League of Legends on Linux, and there's some pretty die-hard fans using Wine to play it, that's set to end soon with Vanguard being introduced.