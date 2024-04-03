Hardware: Arduino, Intel's Demise, and Peltier Cooler for Raspberry Pi 5
-
Arduino ☛ A three-year journey to build a reaction wheel
This is supposed to work by spinning in order to “push” against nothing (thanks to inertia), which generates torque to stop the tip. But Bartnik discovered that it was a massive challenge to tune that spin.
An Arduino Nano board controls a small brushless DC motor that spins the reaction wheel. A gyroscope sensor lets the Arduino monitor tilt and power comes from a hobby LiPo battery. The Arduino utilizes PID (proportional-integral-derivative) algorithms to try an apply just enough spin to counteract tipping, but not so much that it overcorrects.
-
India Times ☛ intel chip-making unit loss: Intel discloses $7 billion operating loss for chip-making unit
Intel said the manufacturing unit had $7 billion in operating losses for 2023, a steeper loss than the $5.2 billion in operating losses the year before. The unit had revenue of $18.9 billion for 2023, down 31% from $27.49 billion the year before.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Peltier Cooler for Raspberry Pi 5
Once the CPU was delidded and Ivan had exposed the Broadcom BCM2712 SoC with its four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores, he could move on to the next steps in his project. “I looked at what I had in my drawer from other projects and envisioned what I could build from that,” he says. “There were no sketches, drawings or 3D models beforehand.”