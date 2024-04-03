Hardware: Arduino, Intel's Demise, and Peltier Cooler for Raspberry Pi 5

This is supposed to work by spinning in order to “push” against nothing (thanks to inertia), which generates torque to stop the tip. But Bartnik discovered that it was a massive challenge to tune that spin.

An Arduino Nano board controls a small brushless DC motor that spins the reaction wheel. A gyroscope sensor lets the Arduino monitor tilt and power comes from a hobby LiPo battery. The Arduino utilizes PID (proportional-integral-derivative) algorithms to try an apply just enough spin to counteract tipping, but not so much that it overcorrects.