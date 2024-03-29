today's howtos
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install & Use TeamViewer Free in Ubuntu 24.04
This is a step by step beginner’s guide shows how to install and use TeamViewer in Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop. TeamViewer is a popular German remote desktop access and remote control software that works in Linux, Windows, MacOS, Android, and iOS/iPadOS.
Install Cockpit Flatpak Client on Fedora 40 KDE (NIghtly build 03/27/24)
Cockpit Client provides a graphical interface to your servers, containers, and virtual machines. Connections are made over SSH, using the SSH configuration of the local user (including aliases, known hosts, key files, hardware tokens, etc).
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Create Your Own Caddy Webserver in Linux
Caddy is a powerful, yet easy-to-use webserver for Linux. Learn how you can use it for hosting websites and proxies in Ubuntu today.