today's leftovers

GNOME 46.1 is here a month after the release of GNOME 46 implementing explicit GPU synchronization support for users of NVIDIA hardware on Wayland to provide them with a performance boost and solve various graphic glitches. This was implemented in the Mutter window and composite manager.

Holybro recently introduced the Pixhawk Jetson Baseboard, designed for autonomous vehicle systems. This compact baseboard seamlessly integrates the capabilities of both Pixhawk and NVIDIA Jetson platforms, making it ideal for developers and researchers focused on advanced robotics and unmanned vehicles.

M5Stack has launched the CoreMP135, an industrial control host equipped with the STM32MP135 processor. This device is engineered for a diverse range of uses, including industrial automation, smart home systems, IoT edge gateways, multimedia devices, and robot motion control, delivering robust performance and multifunctional capabilities.