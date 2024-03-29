today's leftovers
Applications
Document Foundation ☛ Joint release of LibreOffice 24.2.2 Community and LibreOffice 7.6.6 Community
Today the Document Foundation releases LibreOffice 24.2.2 Community [1] and LibreOffice 7.6.6 Community [2], both minor releases that fix bugs and regressions to improve quality and interoperability for individual productivity.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
Kubuntu, KDE Report. In Loving Memory of my Son.
As many of you know, I lost my beloved son March 9th. This has hit me really hard, but I am staying strong and holding on to all the wonderful memories I have. He grew up to be an amazing man, devoted christian and wonderful father. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be truly missed by us all. I have had folks ask me how they can help. He left behind his 7 year old son Mason.
Audiocasts/Shows
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 552: The Laptop Sparc
Setup diskless booting of Raspberry Pi, TrueNAS abandons FreeBSD, SPARCbook 3000ST: The coolest 90s laptop, Sparkbook Teardown, SSH over HTTPS, Keycloak Identity and Access Management on FreeBSD, Ford Aerospace and BSD Unix, and more
Events
-
Bogomil Shopov - Bogo: Dors/Cluc and DevConf.cz: Two open source events worth visiting
I hit 10k reads (posted on three platforms) on my article about the three events you should visit in Bulgaria focused on Free and open-source software (FOSS). I decided to expand your knowledge with two more that I can recommend.
I know that 10k hits are nothing, but I am proud of the results for such a niche topic.
Games
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Slice & Dice - 2024-03-27 Edition
Between 2024-03-20 and 2024-03-27 there were 32 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 392 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 8.2 % of total released titles. There’s not a lot going on in this week, but Slice & Dice is another outlier that builds on the roguelike genre with yet another different take involving dice in new ways. Here’s a quick pick of all the things you might want to check: [...]
Hackaday ☛ Homebrew GPU Tackles Quake
Have you ever wondered how a GPU works? Even better, have you ever wanted to make one? [Dylan] certainly did, because he made FuryGPU — a fully custom graphics card capable of playing Quake at over 30 frames per second.
