posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 28, 2024



Quoting: Best Linux distro of 2024 —

Many of the most popular Linux distros are designed to appeal to a wide user base and can be tailored as per individual requirements, but there are a whole lot of specialized distros that are built for a particular purpose.

Migrating from Windows? There's a distro that'll ease the transition. A Windows update messed up your boot loader? There's a distro that'll help you fix it in a jiffy. Want to resurrect an old computer? Need to tie disks into a NAS? Want to run a firewall that'll shield your entire network? Are you setting up a small home office?

No matter what your requirement, the diverse open source community has a distro for you.