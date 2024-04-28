Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Data Swamp ☛ What is going on in Nix community?
This point is what made me leave NixOS community. I worked for a company called Tweag, involved into Nix for a while and paying people to contribute to Nix and Nixpkgs to improve the user experience for their client. This made me realize the impact of companies into open source, and the more I got involved into this, the more I realized that Nix was mostly driven by companies paying developers to improve the tool for business.
Paying people to develop features or fixing bug is fine, but when a huge number of contributors are paid by companies, this lead to poor decisions and conflicts of interest.
In the current situation, Eelco Dolstra published a blog post to remember the project is open source and belong to its contributors.
The Register UK ☛ The hyper-clouds are open source's friends
Amazon Web Services (AWS), for example, is now one of PostgreSQL's biggest supporters and a major Rust backer. Others always have been. For example, without Google, Kubernetes doesn't exist.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Philip O'Toole ☛ Building a highly-available search engine using SQLite
Did you know that SQLite contains a full text search engine? The SQLite FTS4 and FTS5 Extensions allow you to perform full-text searches on documents loaded into SQLite.
And since rqlite uses SQLite as its database engine, rqlite makes it really easy to deploy a highly-available search engine – and one you can interact with using SQL and HTTP.
Konstantin Tutsch ☛ Changing PostgreSQL's default data directory | Konstantin Tutsch
This post is supposed to be a small guide to changing PostgreSQL’s data directory whether your system already contains a PostgreSQL cluster or not, runs SystemD or SELinux is enforced.
