Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

This point is what made me leave NixOS community. I worked for a company called Tweag, involved into Nix for a while and paying people to contribute to Nix and Nixpkgs to improve the user experience for their client. This made me realize the impact of companies into open source, and the more I got involved into this, the more I realized that Nix was mostly driven by companies paying developers to improve the tool for business.

Paying people to develop features or fixing bug is fine, but when a huge number of contributors are paid by companies, this lead to poor decisions and conflicts of interest.

In the current situation, Eelco Dolstra published a blog post to remember the project is open source and belong to its contributors.