Ubuntu 24.04 Swaps Cheese for GNOME Snapshot and Ubuntu in the Wild
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 24.04 Swaps Cheese for GNOME Snapshot
Ubuntu 24.04 is switching its default webcam app from Cheese to Snapshot, a modern GTK4/libadwaita camera tool that’s part of the GNOME Core Apps set. Cheese has been part of Ubuntu’s default software lineup since 2010, having first been added in the Ubuntu 9.10 Netbook Remix owing to the rise of diminutive, underpowered laptops that included dark, dire 0.3MP webcams (webcams weren’t super common in cheap laptops prior to this).
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu in the Wild: Distro Glimpsed in Nature Film ‘Nocturnes’
It’s been a little while since the last #UbuntuintheWild spot but this one feels like a fitting return given it’s quite literally in the wild! The wilds of the Eastern Himalayan forests, in fact. Nature documentary Nocturnes, directed and produced by Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan, follows scientists as they undertake a research trop deep in to these dense, fertile forests to monitor, assess, and learn more about the lives of hawk moths.