Games: Proton 9.0, SteamVR Beta, and More
-
The Arcade Blogger ☛ Previously Unseen Puck Man Artwork – The Arcade Blogger
Puck Man‘s artwork was created by Namco artist Tadashi Yamashita. He joined Namco as a student in 1969 after responding to an advertisement in a newspaper. One successfully landing the job, he mainly focused on designing artwork, logos, and typefaces for various Namco arcade machines.
-
Chris ☛ Free Banking Monopoly
A while ago I read Kevin Galligan on board games and Markov chains. While the techniques he shares are valuable, I also happen to agree with him that part of the fun of board games is the social aspect of negotiating over a table with your friends about something ultimately inconsequential.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton 9.0 Beta updated and nearing release for Linux / Steam Deck
Valve has pushed out what they're calling Proton 9.0 (Release Candidate 2), with a whole bunch of improvements for gaming on Linux Desktop and Steam Deck. It will show up as Proton 9.0 (Beta) in your Steam library for now and once it gets to the final 9.0 release, it will become the main stable version of Proton.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamVR Beta gets Linux fixes, plus Beta updates for Desktop and Steam Deck
Three sets of Steam Beta updates this weekend across SteamVR, Desktop and Steam Deck so here's all the details for you in one place.
-
Hackaday ☛ How Additional Aerodynamic Drag Helped Make GTA III Work On PS2
The PlayStation 2 was a revelation when it hit the market in 2000, and yet by modern standards, it’s almost hopelessly weak. In fact, it’s so under-powered, Rockstar developers had to pull every trick in the book to make Grand Theft Auto III even work on the platform.