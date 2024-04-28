Open Hardware and Mobile Systems
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Tech Central (South Africa) ☛ Intel is not out of the woods yet
Businesses have prioritised spending on advanced and speedy artificial intelligence server chips, hurting demand for Intel’s CPUs, which have been the mainstay chip powering data centres for decades.
Helped by its software, Nvidia dominates the market for AI chips with its powerful GPUs, and commanded roughly 80% share last year.
-
The Register UK ☛ Raspberry Pi adds more memory to the Compute Module 4S
New memory variants were this week launched for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module family. Customers can now specify a 4S with 2GB, 4GB, and 8GB, as well as the original 1GB version.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ M5Stack CoreMP135: A Versatile Linux Industrial Control Host with Advanced Connectivity
M5Stack has launched the CoreMP135, an industrial control host equipped with the STM32MP135 processor. This device is engineered for a diverse range of uses, including industrial automation, smart home systems, IoT edge gateways, multimedia devices, and robot motion control, delivering robust performance and multifunctional capabilities.
-
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
Wouter Groeneveld ☛ 6 Years Later, I've Got A New Phone
The problem, however, is bloatware. Motorola has a reputation for selling durable phones that come without too much junk, giving you the vanilla Android experience. Sadly their latest entries, including the one I was eyeing on, does come with a lot of unwanted crap—just like any Samsung phone. The foldable mechanism of the Samsung seemed a bit more sturdy so I eventually went with a Flip 5, hoping for the best.
-
Tedium ☛ Answering Every Question You Have About IMEI Numbers
Today in Tedium: As you may know, Tedium is a blog and/or newsletter (we haven’t decided yet—I know, surprising nine years in) focused on questions that you never bothered to ask yourself, but are suddenly consumed by the second you hear them. So, here’s one such question: Where did the idea for the IMEI code come from? You likely have seen this beast of a number buried in your phone’s settings, and if you’ve ever upgraded your phone, you’ve probably run into it. So, what’s the deal—and what’s up with your IMEI code? (Is that massive number spying on you?) Today’s Tedium ponders the International Mobile Equipment Identity number, a 15-digit code that makes your phone different from any other phone on the planet. — Ernie @ Tedium
-
Security Week ☛ Powerful 'Brokewell' Android Trojan Allows Attackers to Takeover Devices
Dubbed Brokewell, the trojan includes all the capabilities of mobile banking malware, while also providing attackers with remote access to devices.
-