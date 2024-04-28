posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 28, 2024



Quoting: Synaptics Astra platform takes SL1620, SL1640, or SL1680 Arm CPU module for Edge AI applications - CNX Software —

In terms of software, the board supports a Yocto Linux distribution included in the Synaptics ESSDK available on Synaptics Astra’s GitHub. Synaptics also offers a guide to help you get started with their platform, streamlining the learning curve. Additionally, the company uses open-source libraries and frameworks like GStreamer and V4L2 to create robust video and display pipelines. This enables applications such as object detection, classification, and segmentation. The kit also facilitates the development of AI-enabled audio algorithms for far-field voice, wake words, echo cancellation, noise reduction, and even voice biometrics.