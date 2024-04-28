today's howtos
-
The New Stack ☛ Linux: Deploy the Netdata Server Performance Monitor
If you’re looking to deploy a server performance monitor for your GNU/Linux servers [...]
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Fix ‘package is in a very bad inconsistent state’ Error In Debian, Ubuntu Linux
Ever encountered the "package is in a very bad inconsistent state" error in Linux? This guide will walk you through the steps to repair the package and get your system running smoothly again.
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Install the Signal Messenger App in Linux
Signal is a simple and easy-to-use privacy-oriented instant messenger. Learn how you can use this powerful app on GNU/Linux using Signal Desktop.