Today, not for the first time, I discovered that one project that we use locally had made a new release (of one component) by updating my local copy of their Git repository and noticing that 'git pull' had fetched a new tag. Like various other projects, this project has an official channel to announce new releases of their various components; in this case, a mailing list. Sadly, the new release had not been announced on that mailing list, although other releases have been in the past.