today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ I wish projects would reliably use their release announcements mechanisms
Today, not for the first time, I discovered that one project that we use locally had made a new release (of one component) by updating my local copy of their Git repository and noticing that 'git pull' had fetched a new tag. Like various other projects, this project has an official channel to announce new releases of their various components; in this case, a mailing list. Sadly, the new release had not been announced on that mailing list, although other releases have been in the past.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Node.js on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Node.js on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Node.js has become an essential tool for modern web development, enabling developers to build scalable, high-performance applications using JavaScript on both the client and server sides.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flatpak on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flatpak on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Flatpak is a next-generation software package management system designed to streamline the installation and distribution of applications across various GNU/Linux distributions. It provides a unified framework for developers to package their applications, ensuring compatibility and ease of use for end-users.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flatpak on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flatpak on Fedora 40. Flatpak is a next-generation technology for building, distributing, and running desktop applications on Linux.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Node.js on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Node.js on Fedora 40. Node.js is an open-source, cross-platform JavaScript runtime environment that allows developers to run JavaScript code outside of a web browser. It is built on Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine and is designed for building scalable network applications, particularly server-side applications.
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Learn how to quickly install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) with our practical step-by-step guide.
H2S Media ☛ How to install PHP on Amazon GNU/Linux 2023 server
Installing PHP on Amazon GNU/Linux 2023 doesn’t require adding any third-party repository, it is already available through the default system repository of AL2023. Well, PHP is quite important for developers and users who are deploying some web applications developed in this server-side scripting language.
FOSS Post ☛ Install Firefox as a DEB Package on Ubuntu instead of Snap
The most notable change you’ll notice in Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu 24.04 is that the Firefox browser is no longer installed on the system as a traditional DEB [...]
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Top things to do After Installing Ubuntu 24.04 Noble Numbat
After doing a fresh install of Ubuntu system, users usually have to do a list of configurations before the system is ready for use. And, here are a list of the top things I can tell for the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. 1.
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-04-22 [Older] How to install Firefox on a Chromebook easily
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-04-22 [Older] How to install Microsoft Fonts on Zorin OS 17
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-04-21 [Older] How to install Fighter Factory Studio 3.7.4 on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-04-21 [Older] How to install FreeOffice on Zorin OS 17
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-04-19 [Older] How to install FlashPrint on a Chromebook in 2024
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-04-18 [Older] How to install Krita on Zorin OS 17
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-04-18 [Older] How to install Modelbench on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-04-17 [Older] How to install OpenTTD on Zorin OS 17
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-04-17 [Older] How to install an unofficial Microsoft Teams client on a Chromebook