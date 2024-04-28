posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 28, 2024



Quoting: Mini review - Distraction-free writing with ghostwriter for Linux - Real Linux User —

As a writer, you often have different needs at different times in different situations. When I want to design or format my texts, I need tools that support design and formatting. When I want to fully focus on the content of my articles or chapters of my new book, I often want to use a writing tool without too many distracting components, such as busy menu bars. The ghostwriter application is one such app, as it offers a distraction-free focused experience, with only the essentials, and you can even turn that off. The ghostwriter application is aimed at not disturbing you and giving you the space to focus solely on the content. Ghostwriter is a free, and open-source markdown editor for Linux.