Canonical to manually approve new Snap package names

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 29, 2024



Part of the problem is that these apps look legitimate to casual inspection because the Snap Store badges them as "safe." Unfortunately, that just means the apps are strictly confined in a sandbox, but for the scammers' purposes, that doesn't matter. The apps look like the real thing and use simple social engineering to extract users' credentials, which they then use to siphon off the victim's funds. But the apps can't touch your system, so by Snap confinement rules, they're "safe."

