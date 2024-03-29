today's howtos
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 95 Best GNU/Linux Monitoring Tools for SysAdmin: An All-in-One List
There are many GNU/Linux Monitoring Tools available in the market, including open source software, third-party solutions, and homemade scripts run via cron. Each has its advantages and disadvantages. It’s difficult to find the best GNU/Linux monitoring tools because their purpose and usage vary from user to user and from infrastructure to infrastructure.
H2S Media ☛ Install XAMPP on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux
Learn the commands to install XAMPP on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish GNU/Linux using the terminal for setting up the Apache web server and MySQL environment quickly. With the free software collection XAMPP, preconfigured web servers based on Apache can be conveniently set up.
TechTea ☛ Adding Star Rankings to my Reviews
Good news is Alfred Genkin posted a nice accessible way to create star reviews and posted it to CSS-Tricks back before Digital Ocean stopped using the site.
It just uses HTML and CSS, no JavaScript or image shenanigans. It uses the normal Unicode star symbol and applies a gradient over it so you have access to fractional scores. It also uses an aria-label so in theory it is accessible via screen readers and other accessibility tools.
University of Toronto ☛ The effects of silences (et al) in Prometheus Alertmanager
Prometheus Alertmanager has various features that make it 'silence' alerts. Alerts can be inhibited by other alerts, they can be explicitly silenced, and a route can be muted at certain times or only active at certain times. The Alertmanager documentation generally describes all of these as "suppressing notifications" or causing a route to "not send any notifications". However, this limited description is what I would call under-specified, because there are some questions to ask about exactly what happens when you 'silence' alerts. As of Alertmanager 0.27.0, its actual behavior is somewhat complex and definitely hard to understand.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install OTRS Ticketing System on Ubuntu 22.04
OTRS is a free, open-source, and one of the most popular service management or Ticket Request System applications to track general IT-related issues. It is written in Perl and supports several databases including, PostgreSQL, MySQL, etc. It provides a central point of contact for users, customers, IT personnel, IT services, and any external organizations. It offers a rich set of features, making it the best choice for help desks, call centers, and IT service management.
This post will explain how to install OTRS on an Ubuntu 22.04 server.