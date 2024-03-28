Security Leftovers
Sandfly Security: Agentless Linux Security Company Raises Seed Funding
Sandfly Security, an agentless Linux Security company, announced it secured seed funding from Gula Tech Adventures and Sorenson Capital to meet growing market demand for its comprehensive Linux security solution.
The industries that power the world’s infrastructure, including telecommunication services, manufacturing, and networking companies, depend on Sandfly to secure their Linux environments. Sandfly will use the funding to expand product capabilities and accelerate the company’s go-to-market strategy.
Nearly all of the critical infrastructure runs on Linux, but no security solution is compatible with the hundreds of versions of the popular operating system. And traditional approaches that use an agent to secure Linux systems face compatibility, performance, and stability hurdles.
Security Week ☛ ZenHammer Attack Targets DRAM on Systems With AMD CPUs
A new Rowhammer attack named ZenHammer has been demonstrated against DRAM on systems with AMD CPUs, including DDR5.
Security Week ☛ Researchers Discover 40,000-Strong EOL Router, IoT Botnet
Malware hunters sound an alarm after discovering a 40,000-strong botnet packed with end-of-life routers and IoT devices being used in cybercriminal activities.
Navigating Risks and Solutions of Container Security
This article explores the risks and threats associated with container environments and solutions and best practices for protecting them.
Xe's Blog ☛ "No way to prevent this" say users of only language where this regularly happens
In the hours following the release of CVE-2024-1086 for the project The Linux kernel, site reliability workers and systems administrators scrambled to desperately rebuild and patch all their systems to fix a vulnerability that allows an attacker with unprivileged command execution to gain read/write access to page tables. This is due to the affected components being written in C, the only programming language where these vulnerabilities regularly happen. "This was a terrible tragedy, but sometimes these things just happen and there's nothing anyone can do to stop them," said programmer King Bud Hodkiewicz, echoing statements expressed by hundreds of thousands of programmers who use the only language where 90% of the world's memory safety vulnerabilities have occurred in the last 50 years, and whose projects are 20 times more likely to have security vulnerabilities.
Security Week ☛ Suspicious NuGet Package Harvesting Information From Industrial Systems
A suspicious NuGet package likely targets developers working with technology from Chinese firm Bozhon.
Hunton Andrews Kurth ☛ Utah Enacts Amendments to State Breach Notification Law
On March 19, 2024, Utah’s Governor Spencer J. Cox signed Senate Bill (SB) 98 (the “Bill”), Online Data Security and Privacy Amendments, into law. The Bill amends the Protection of Personal Information Act (§13-44-101 et seq) and the Utah Technology Governance Act in the Utah Government Operations Code (§63A-16-1101 et seq). The Utah Technology Governance Act had previously established the Utah Cyber Center, a state initiative to coordinate efforts between local, state and federal resources by sharing threat intelligence and best practices.
In the Protection of Personal Information Act, SB 98 amends the Act to note that documents submitted to the Attorney General or Cyber Center may be deemed confidential and classified as a protected record if certain circumstances are met. SB 98 also amends §13-44-101 to include requirements reporting entities must include in the event that notification to the Utah Cyber Center or the Attorney General is required. Effective May 1, 2024, reporting entities must include the following information: the date the breach of system security occurred; the date the breach of system security was discovered; the total number of people affected by the breach of system security, including the total number of Utah residents affected; the type of personal information involved in the breach of system security; and a short description of the breach of system security that occurred.
ALM ☛ Too Speculative’: US Judge Throws Out Data Breach Suit Against Ally Financial
U.S. District Judge Nelson Román of the Southern District of New York on Monday dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit against Ally Financial, finding that the plaintiff failed to establish the injury suffered by a data breach incident.
Named plaintiff David De Medicis sued the bank in 2021, arguing that the security of his account and the proposed class members’ accounts at Ally were compromised by a data breach in which a code error revealed Ally customers’ names and passwords to third parties involved in business relationships with the bank.
Ally, through its attorneys at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, moved to dismiss the original complaint, emphasizing that Ally “immediately began fraud-monitoring efforts to assess threats or risks of fraud … including monitoring the accounts of potentially-affected customers for fraudulent, suspicious, or anomalous activity.”