Sandfly Security, an agentless Linux Security company, announced it secured seed funding from Gula Tech Adventures and Sorenson Capital to meet growing market demand for its comprehensive Linux security solution.

The industries that power the world’s infrastructure, including telecommunication services, manufacturing, and networking companies, depend on Sandfly to secure their Linux environments. Sandfly will use the funding to expand product capabilities and accelerate the company’s go-to-market strategy.

Nearly all of the critical infrastructure runs on Linux, but no security solution is compatible with the hundreds of versions of the popular operating system. And traditional approaches that use an agent to secure Linux systems face compatibility, performance, and stability hurdles.