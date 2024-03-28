Proprietary Software Influences

Tux Machines

BeagleY-AI: Powering Open Source Innovation with the Texas Instruments AM67A

The BeagleBoard.org Foundation has introduced BeagleY-AI, a single-board computer that emphasizes open-source hardware in an industry-standard form factor. This initiative represents a commitment to transparency and user empowerment in computing, reminiscent of the open nature of early computers.

Achronix and Bluespec Launch Linux-Ready RISC-V Processors for Speedster7t FPGAs

Renesas Releases Its First General-Purpose 32-Bit RISC-V MCU Series

Sfera Labs Unveils Strato Pi Max as Robust Industrial Controller Powered by Raspberry Pi CM4

The Future is Now: A Young Changemaker’s Journey

One night a decade ago, an 11-year-old boy named Nojus Saad drifted off to sleep in rural northern Iraq, lulled by a cool breeze coming through the window and the song of crickets outside. Suddenly, this moment was shattered by frantic pounding on his front door. Only he and his mother were home, and as the “man” of the house, he was expected to answer. What he saw would change his life forever. 

Tails 6.1 Is Out to Mitigate the RFDS Intel CPU Vulnerabilities, Fix More Bugs

Tails 6.1 is here a month after Tails 6.0, which is based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, and ships with the Tor Browser 13.0.13 anonymous web browser and Mozilla Thunderbird 115.9.0 email and calendar client.

Blender 4.1 Officially Released with Quality-of-Life and Performance Improvements

Arriving more than four months after Blender 4.0, the Blender 4.1 release is here to introduce quality-of-life improvements and performance enhancements all across the board to make Blender more useful and reliable, especially for modelers or animators.

KDE Plasma 6.0.3 Is Here to Fix Some X11 Regressions and Various Crashes

According to renowned KDE developer Nate Graham, the KDE devs have spent a lot of time in the second half of March addressing some X11 regressions and various crashes that the new automatic crash reporting system was able to find, in an attempt to shape the KDE Plasma 6 desktop into a great environment.

Fedora Linux 40 Beta Released with GNOME 46, KDE Plasma 6, and Linux Kernel 6.8

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.8 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 40 beta is here to showcase the recently released GNOME 46 desktop environment on the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, as well as the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment on the Fedora KDE Spin.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 28, 2024

Orange Pi Neo Linux handheld gaming PC to sell for $499 and up
But it’s unusual in a few ways. Instead of Windows, it’s expected to ship with a handheld-friendly version of Manjaro Linux
Linux-capable RISC-V soft cores for Achronix FPGAs
Achronix has teamed up with Bluespec to offer a family of Linux-capable RISC-V soft processors for the Speedster7t FPGA family
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt: Windows Malware Getting Blamed on "Linux"
Some FUD examples from 'the news'
Canonical Extends LTS Support to 12 Years
Ubuntu’s long-term support releases just got even longer, with Canonical today announcing they are eligible for up to 12 years of security coverage from initial release
Emacs 29.3 released
security vulnerabilities uncovered in Emacs 29.2
Fedora 40 Beta will be Released Soon
With the official release of Fedora 40 coming in April, it's almost time to download the beta and see what's new
FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: Introduction
This is a multi-part blog looking at a FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC running Linux
Google Wallet adds ‘Verification settings’ on Android
This week in KDE
The bug-fixing continued this week with the aim of getting Plasma 6.0.3 into a great state
Usage of Plasma 6’s Global Themes May Pose Serious Risks
A Reddit user reported that installing a specific global theme in KDE Plasma 6 erased all the information on their computer
 
HMRC's Linux version of Basic PAYE Tools broke after update
Sadly, though, they recently stopped working
Wallpaper Wednesday: Android wallpapers 2024-03-27
Dash to Panel Updates with GNOME 46 Support
Dash-to-panel, the popular GNOME Shell Extension, got a update few days ago with the latest GNOME 46 support
Qubes OS 4.2.1 has been released!
Our goal is to provide a secure and convenient way for users to install (or reinstall) the latest stable Qubes release with an up-to-date ISO
The Journey of Linux’s ext2 Filesystem Comes to an End
The 30-year-old ext2 filesystem is marked as deprecated in the upcoming Linux kernel 6.9 for lacking dates support beyond 2038
Stable kernels: Linux 6.8.2, Linux 6.7.11, Linux 6.6.23, Linux 6.1.83, Linux 5.15.153, Linux 5.10.214, Linux 5.4.273, and Linux 4.19.311
I'm announcing the release of the 6.8.2 kernel
Thoughts on employing PGO and BOLT on the GNOME stack
First off let’s start with the basics, PGO (profile guided optimizations) and BOLT (Binary Optimization and Layout Tool) work in similar ways
Lingmo OS: A Lightweight and Modern Linux Distro to Challenge Deepin
A lightweight alternative to Deepin. Check it out
Fedora 41 with Proposal to Adopt DNF5
DNF5 can replace the current package manager in Fedora 41
Ubuntu Is Still My Favorite: Top Linux Distros in 2024, Ranked
Ubuntu is 20 years old in 2024, but is it still the best Linux distro available? For me, it is
New Oryx Pro Laptop gets HX-class CPU Upgrade, Available via Preorder
Top 10 Open Source Proxy Browsers for Online Privacy in 2024
In an era where online privacy is paramount, open-source proxy browsers offer a secure way to surf the web
10 Best Free and Open Source GUI Batch Renamers
We only include free and open source software in the spirit of our roundups
Announcing Incus 0.7
The last Incus release before we go LTS has now been released
Regatta OS 24 is the distribution to beat for gaming on Linux
If you're a gamer and a Linux fan, Regatta OS is a Brazilian Linux distro that could be right up your alley
ext2 filesystem driver now marked as deprecated
31 years after the start of its career in 1993
Microsoft 'Reorg' (Problems Euphemised) and Trying to Hijacking "Linux"
Linus Torvalds Announces the First Linux Kernel 6.9 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate version of the upcoming Linux 6.9 kernel series for public testing.
Wine 9.5
The Wine development release 9.5 is now available
Ubuntu 24.04 Makes Tiny Tweak to Hugely Improve Gaming
Gamers can look forward to more epic top-tier titles working out-of-the-box in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, which is due for release in late April
MaaXBoard OSM93 – Business card-sized SBC features NXP i.MX 93 AI SoC, supports Raspberry Pi HATs
The MaaXBoard OSM93 development kit is supported by a Yocto-based Linux
KDE Plasma 6 on openSUSE Tumbleweed
In the wide, wide world of desktop Linux, there is a lot of buzz and excitement over the release of Plasma 6 and for good reason
10 Best Free and Open Source Linux Digital Forensics Tools
Linux has a good range of digital forensics tools that can process data
Plasma 5: The Early Years
With KDE’s 6th Mega Release finally out the door
Newsflash 3.2
Another small feature update just in time for gnome 46
Plasma 6 second review - Not bad, but more work is needed
A couple of weeks ago, I tested Plasma 6 for the first time
Sfera Labs Unveils Strato Pi Max as Robust Industrial Controller Powered by Raspberry Pi CM4
Today, Sfera Labs has introduced two new additions to its Raspberry Pi server lineup
Five Linux file and folder management commands you need to know
Already know the 5 most essential Linux commands
My favorite Linux text editors (and why you should be using one)
Name your desktop distro and I've got a great (and easy-to-use) text editor to recommend
Microsoft's Peril in Central Africa (Windows Usage Down Sharply) [original]
in more and more African countries, some of them very large, Windows is now measured at a mere 2%
