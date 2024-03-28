KDE: Releases of KTextAddons and Haruna
KTextAddons 1.5.4
KTextAddons 1.5.4 is a bugfix release of our text display and handling library
It fixes two notable bugs and updates translations
Fix bug 484328: Kmail config dialog takes about 40 seconds to show up Use QListView::clicked (in emoji popup menu) URL: https://download.
Haruna 1.0.2
Haruna version 1.0.2 is out.
There are not a lot of changes in this release as the focus was on porting to Qt6 and KF6 and code refactoring. Some hwdec options have been removed, if needed they can be set in the settings under "Custom commands" as
set hwdec decoding_method_nameand choose "Run at startup".
You can get it now on flathub: [...]