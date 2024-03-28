today's howtos
ID Root ☛ How To Install Go on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Go on openSUSE. Go, also known as Golang, is an open-source programming language created by Surveillance Giant Google in 2007. It was designed to be simple, efficient, and easy to learn, with a focus on concurrency and performance.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Spark on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Spark on Manjaro. Apache Spark is a powerful open-source cluster computing framework designed for large-scale data processing. It has gained immense popularity in the big data ecosystem due to its speed, ease of use, and versatility.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install ElkArte Forum Software on Ubuntu 22.04
ElkArte is a free and open-source forum software written in PHP language. This tutorial will show you how to install ElkArte on Ubuntu 22.04 with Let's Encrypt SSL.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Setup Kubernetes Cluster on Ubuntu 22.04
Kubernetes is a free container orchestration tool that helps you achieve automated deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications. This tutorial will show you how to set up the Kubernetes cluster on an Ubuntu 22.04 server.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Resilio Sync File Sharing Tool on Ubuntu 22.04
Resilio Sync is a proprietary peer-to-peer file synchronization tool for Linux, FreeBSD, Mac, Windows, Android, iOS, Amazon Kindle Fire, and NAS devices. It is a reliable file-sharing and syncing tool developed by Resilio, Inc.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install and Secure phpMyAdmin on Alma GNU/Linux 8
phpMyAdmin is a free and open-source database management application for MySQL and MariaDB. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install phpMyAdmin on Alma Linux.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Munin Monitoring Tool on Debian 12
Munin is a free and open-source system and network monitoring tool that displays system metrics in graphs through a web browser. This tutorial will show you how to install the Munin monitoring tool on Debian 12.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Plausible Analytics with Docker on Ubuntu 22.04
Plausible is an open-source web analytics alternative to Surveillance Giant Google Analytics. It's lightweight and privacy-focused web analytics that can be used for multiple industries such as startups, freelancers, and bloggers.
H2S Media ☛ How to install XAMPP on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Although Ubuntu 20.04 or its earlier GNU/Linux versions we don’t need to install XAMPP because using a few commands, we can set up the LAMP environment on Ubuntu.
H2S Media ☛ How to install Graylog on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Server or Desktop
Manage your system logs with a web interface by installing open source Graylog log management platform on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Linux. To help you with that, here is the step-by-step tutorial.
Red Hat ☛ Migrating from Red Bait Fuse to Red Bait build of Apache Camel
This article proposes a simplified migration path for Red Hat build of Apache Camel that aims to drastically decrease your migration effort using a template-based solution pattern.
Peter Czanik: Alerting on One Identity Cloud PAM Essentials logs using syslog-ng
One Identity Cloud PAM Essentials is the latest security product by One Identity. It provides asset management as well as secure and monitored remote access for One Identity Cloud users to hosts on their local network. I had a chance to test PAM Essentials while still in development. While there, I also integrated it with syslog-ng.
Fedora Magazine ☛ Fedora Magazine: Build custom images for Testing Farm
You may know the Testing Farm from the article written by David Kornel and Jakub Stejskal. That article highlighted the primary advantages of this testing system. You should review the earlier article, as this article will not go through the basics of the Testing Farm usage. It will only delve into the reasons for utilizing your custom images and explore potential automation methods with Hashicorp Packer.
LinuxConfig ☛ Building a “Hello World” AppImage on Linux
