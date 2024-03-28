Canonical/Ubuntu Self-Promotion and Announcements

The x86-64-v3 instruction set enables hardware features that have been added by chip vendors since the original instruction set architecture (ISA) commonly known as x86-64-v1, x86-64, or amd64. Canonical Staff Engineer Michael Hudson-Doyle recently wrote about the history of the x86-64/amd64 instruction sets, what these v1 and v3 microarchitecture levels represent, and how Canonical is evaluating their performance. While fully backwards compatible, later versions of these feature groups are not available on all hardware, so when deciding on an ISA image you must choose to maximise the supported hardware or to get access to more recent hardware capabilities. Canonical plans to continue supporting x86-64-v1 as there is a significant amount of legacy hardware deployed in the field. However, we also want to enable users to take advantage of newer x86-64-v3 hardware features that provide the opportunity for performance improvements the industry isn’t yet capitalising on.