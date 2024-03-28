Canonical/Ubuntu Self-Promotion and Announcements
-
Ubuntu ☛ What is a telco cloud?
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install Nagios XI on Ubuntu 22.04
In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to install Nagios XI on Ubuntu 22.04, making monitoring your systems easier and more efficient.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical at Google Next – What you need to know
Google Next is making its way to Las Vegas, and Ubuntu is joining the journey. As a proud sponsor, Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu , invites you to join us at the event and visit booth #252 in the Mandalay Bay Expo Hall. As one of the most popular Linux operating systems, Canonical is dedicated to providing commercial support and driving open source innovation across a diverse range of industries and applications. Stop by and learn more about how Canonical and GCP are collaborating to empower businesses with secure and scalable solutions for their cloud computing needs.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Profile workloads on x86-64-v3 to enable future performance gains
The x86-64-v3 instruction set enables hardware features that have been added by chip vendors since the original instruction set architecture (ISA) commonly known as x86-64-v1, x86-64, or amd64. Canonical Staff Engineer Michael Hudson-Doyle recently wrote about the history of the x86-64/amd64 instruction sets, what these v1 and v3 microarchitecture levels represent, and how Canonical is evaluating their performance. While fully backwards compatible, later versions of these feature groups are not available on all hardware, so when deciding on an ISA image you must choose to maximise the supported hardware or to get access to more recent hardware capabilities. Canonical plans to continue supporting x86-64-v1 as there is a significant amount of legacy hardware deployed in the field. However, we also want to enable users to take advantage of newer x86-64-v3 hardware features that provide the opportunity for performance improvements the industry isn’t yet capitalising on.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Generative AI with Ubuntu on AWS. Part II: Text generation
Text generation, a trending focus in generative AI, facilitates a broad spectrum of language tasks beyond simple question answering. These tasks include content extraction, summary generation, sentiment analysis, text enhancement (including spelling and grammar correction), code generation, and the creation of intelligent applications like chatbots and assistants.