ID Root ☛ How To Install GIMP on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GIMP on Fedora 39. GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) is a powerful and versatile open-source image editor that rivals proprietary software like Adobe Photoshop.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Brackets Code Editor on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brackets Code Editor on openSUSE. Brackets is a lightweight yet powerful code editor that focuses on providing a clean and uncluttered user interface. By minimizing distractions, Brackets allows you to concentrate on writing code efficiently.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ImageMagick on CentOS Stream 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ImageMagick on CentOS Stream 9. ImageMagick is a powerful open-source software suite for creating, editing, and converting images. It supports over 200 image formats, including PNG, JPEG, GIF, TIFF, and more.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install PgHero on Ubuntu 22.04
PgHero is an open-source and web-based tool designed to monitor PostgreSQL via a web browser. This post will show you how to install PgHero on Ubuntu 22.04.
LinuxConfig ☛ Uninstalling Snapd on Ubuntu
Red Hat ☛ Canary deployment strategy with OpenShift Service Mesh
As we reviewed in my previous articles about blue/green deployment, a critical topic in cloud-native computing is the microservice architecture. We are no longer dealing with one monolithic application. We have several applications that have dependencies on each other and also have other dependencies like brokers or databases.
Applications have their own life cycle, so we should be able to execute independent canary deployment. All the applications and dependencies will not change their version at the same time.
Installation guide for warewulf4
Warewulf
Preface
In High Performance Computing (HPC) computing tasks are usually distributed among many compute threads which are spread across multiples cores, sockets and machines. These threads are tightly coupled together. Therefore compute clusters consist of a number of largely identical machines that need to be managed to maintain a well defined and identical setup across all nodes. Once clusters scale up, there are many scalability factors to overcome. Warewulf is there to address this ‘administrative scaling’.
Warewulf is an operating system agnostic installation and management system for HPC clusters.
It is quick and easy to learn and use as many settings are pre-configured to sensible defaults. It still provides the flexibility allowing to finely tune the configuration to local needs.
It's FOSS ☛ RUA: Yet Another Way to Install AUR Packages in Arch
An AUR helper written in Rust but with its own, easier to follow, subcommand structure.