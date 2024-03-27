Windows Misery (Revenue Associated With Windows is Collapsing)

How about recreating the magic? Winmodems trapped consumers into Windows by being cheap pieces of shit only we had drivers for. Let’s get back into the automotive and embedded system worlds by creating Win-G. A 4G/5G softmodem for cellular communications that only our OS has the drivers for.

Those cellular modems for first responder networks and embedded systems cost around $1000 each. Let’s create a $50 cheap piece of shit that will trap them into our OS and development tools.

What could possibly go wrong?