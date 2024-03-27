Windows Misery (Revenue Associated With Windows is Collapsing)
-
International Business Times ☛ Windows Users Give Copilot the Thumbs Down And A Kick to the Bin
Microsoft's decision to place its AI-powered assistant, Copilot, on the Windows 11 taskbar sparked a wave of user discontent. Many users wasted no time disabling or removing the unwanted feature, calling it "trash" and bloatware.
-
The Register UK ☛ Microsoft gets new Windows boss
Following Panay's exit, Parakhin was assigned the task of dealing with Windows and web experiences, while Davuluri set to work leading the Surface and devices team. According to Jha's memo of March 25, Davuluri will lead a combined Windows and Devices team "as a core part" of the Experiences + Devices (E+D) division.
-
The Verge ☛ Microsoft has a new Windows and Surface chief
The Verge has obtained an internal memo from Rajesh Jha, Microsoft’s head of experiences and devices, outlining the new Windows organization. Microsoft is now bringing together its Windows and devices teams once more. “This will enable us to take a holistic approach to building silicon, systems, experiences, and devices that span Windows client and cloud for this AI era,” explains Jha.
-
Quartz ☛ Intel and AMD stocks slip as China looks to ban them from computers [Ed: Very bad for Windonws]
Chipmakers Intel and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) saw their stocks slip Monday morning after China introduced new guidelines eliminating their chips from government computers and servers in favor of Chinese chipmakers.
-
Logikal Solutions ☛ Win-G
How about recreating the magic? Winmodems trapped consumers into Windows by being cheap pieces of shit only we had drivers for. Let’s get back into the automotive and embedded system worlds by creating Win-G. A 4G/5G softmodem for cellular communications that only our OS has the drivers for.
Those cellular modems for first responder networks and embedded systems cost around $1000 each. Let’s create a $50 cheap piece of shit that will trap them into our OS and development tools.
What could possibly go wrong?
-
Futurism ☛ Ousted Founder of Stability AI Seen Meeting With Microsoft CEO
The news comes less than a week after three of the five researchers who originally created the foundational tech that powers Stable Diffusion at two German universities left the company after a string of other major departures.
It's still unclear how or if any of these events are connected or what Mostaque and Nadella discussed during their call, but judging by the former Stability AI executive's cryptic tweets, he won't be joining Microsoft's ranks any time soon.