Fedora 41 with Proposal to Adopt DNF5

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 27, 2024



Fedora is a meticulously polished distribution in every aspect, rightfully earning its place among the top Linux ones. However, its Achilles’ heel is the package manager it employs, which feels outdated by today’s standards.

Its usage can test a user’s patience, as its performance lags notably behind Debian’s speedy APT. And comparing it to the swift efficiency of Arch’s Pacman is, frankly, not even a fair contest. However, this could all change in Fedora 41.

