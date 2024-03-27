Good day, hackers. Today, a pragmatic note, on hacking on V8 from a Guix system.

I’m going to skip a lot of the background because, as it turns out, I wrote about this already almost a decade ago. But following that piece, I mostly gave up on doing V8 hacking from a Guix machine—it was more important to just go with the flow of the ever-evolving upstream toolchain. In fact, I ended up installing Ubuntu LTS on my main workstations for precisely this reason, which has worked fine; I still get Guix in user-space, which is better than nothing.