Programming Leftovers
Andy Wingo: hacking v8 with guix, bis
Good day, hackers. Today, a pragmatic note, on hacking on V8 from a Guix system.
I’m going to skip a lot of the background because, as it turns out, I wrote about this already almost a decade ago. But following that piece, I mostly gave up on doing V8 hacking from a Guix machine—it was more important to just go with the flow of the ever-evolving upstream toolchain. In fact, I ended up installing Ubuntu LTS on my main workstations for precisely this reason, which has worked fine; I still get Guix in user-space, which is better than nothing.
Since then, though, Guix has grown to the point that it’s easier to create an environment that can run a complicated upstream source management project like V8’s. This is mainly guix shell in the --container --emulate-fhs mode.
Python
Linuxize ☛ Python Syntax
This guide provides a comprehensive introduction to Python syntax, including its definition and key elements that help make your code more efficient.
The New Stack ☛ Python’s Map() Function: Iterate without Looping
Python map() is an important function when working with Python iterables (tuples, lists, etc.).
The New Stack ☛ What Is the Python Underscore and How Is It Used?
Ah, the underscore, the “_” that connects multiple words when a blank space.
