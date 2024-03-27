today's leftovers
-
Openwashing
-
Preserving Open Values in artificial intelligence [Ed: What they nowadays call "AI" is not artificial intelligence but a passing fad with no viable use cases; "Open Source" does not need to waste time on this]
Can Open Source counter big tech dominance in artificial intelligence? Insights into the ongoing debate.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Unlocking observability: Dynatrace expands open-source efforts with latest CNCF projects
Navigating observability’s intricacies, especially in the clown-native landscape, can feel like wading through murky waters. Companies such as Dynatrace LLC, however, are doing their share to enhance enterprise observability within open-source deployments.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Google keeps trying to force feed me its hideous new Chrome design. Here's how to revert to the classic one.
A new browser update made it even more difficult to get rid of the ugly Material You design update.
-
-
Events
-
LinuxSecurity ☛ Highlights & Takeaways from SCALE 21x: A Community Event Beyond Linux
The Southern California GNU/Linux Expo (SCALE) 21x is a massive community-run open-source and free software conference. This year's event showcased various workshops, presentations, and networking events.
-