MaaXBoard OSM93 – Business card-sized SBC features NXP i.MX 93 AI SoC, supports Raspberry Pi HATs

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 26, 2024



The MaaXBoard OSM93 development kit is supported by a Yocto-based Linux board support package (BSP) and a range of example designs to help developers get started. The company also offers optional accessories such as 5-inch and 7-inch MIPI-DSI LCD touch panels, a 5V/3A USB-C power supply, and an M.2 wireless module. The original MaaxBoard was first introduced in 2019 with an NXP i.MX 8M processor and other versions have come out since then with the MaaxBoard Mini, MaaxBoard Nano, MaaxBoard 8ULP, and MaaxBoard RT all based on other variants of the NXP i.MX processor family.

