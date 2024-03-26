Orange Pi Neo Linux handheld gaming PC to sell for $499 and up
The Orange Pi Neo is an upcoming handheld gaming PC with some of the features we’ve come to expect in this space. It has a 7 inch FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and it will be available with a choice of AMD Ryzen 7 7840U or Ryzen 7 8840U processor options.
But it’s unusual in a few ways. Instead of Windows, it’s expected to ship with a handheld-friendly version of Manjaro Linux. It has Steam Deck-like touchpads for navigation (as well as the usual game controllers). And it will be competitively priced: the company behind the Orange Pi Neo have announced that it will sell for $499 and up.
Notebookcheck:
-
Linux-based Orange Pi Neo gaming handheld with AMD Ryzen 7 starts at $499
Best known for its broad SBC lineup, Orange Pi revealed its first gaming handheld in February of this year. While we got most of the details on the device at that unveiling, the company left out the pricing information. But that has just been revealed, and as initially speculated, it's priced competitively.
To be more specific, the Orange Pi Neo will start at $499, which is $200 lower than the launch price of Asus ROG Ally (available at Best Buy). On that note, the base variant of the gaming handheld features the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U, which is an identical APU to the Z1 Extreme found inside the Ally.