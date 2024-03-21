today's leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical collaborates with NVIDIA to simplify enterprise Hey Hi (AI) deployments with NVIDIA BlueField-3 operating an optimised, Ubuntu-based GNU/Linux OS
The NVIDIA BlueField-3 networking platform – powering the latest data processing units (DPUs) and SuperNICs, and transforming data centre performance and efficiency – runs BlueField OS, an optimised GNU/Linux operating system (OS) derived from Ubuntu.
Ubuntu ☛ The Coronation of a New Mascot: Noble Numbat
On the eve of our 20th anniversary we are thrilled to present the Noble Numbat, the mascot for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
Ubuntu ☛ Accelerate Hey Hi (AI) development with Ubuntu and NVIDIA Hey Hi (AI) Workbench
As the preferred OS for data science, Hey Hi (AI) and ML, Ubuntu plays an integral role in NVIDIA Hey Hi (AI) Workbench capabilities.
Kernel Space
-
LWN ☛ Man Yue Mo: Gaining kernel code execution on an MTE-enabled Pixel 8
Man Yue Mo explains
how to compromise a Pixel 8 phone even when the Arm memory-tagging extension is in use, by taking
advantage of the Mali GPU.
So, by using the GPU to access physical addresses directly, I'm
able to completely bypass the protection that MTE
offers. Ultimately, there is no memory safe code in the code that
manages memory accesses. At some point, physical addresses will
have to be used directly to access memory.
Audiocasts/Shows
-
The Joy of GNU/Linux Torture
Mark’s been migrating servers, Martin’s been stressing Linux, and Alan’s been experiencing the joy of code
Openwashing
-
Open Source Initiative ☛ Results of 2024 elections of OSI board of directors [Ed: The Bill Gates-connected 'Linux' Foundation enters OSI, too]
The polls just closed, the results are in. Congratulations to the returning directors Thierry Carrez and Josh Berkus, and the newly elected director Chris Aniszczyk.
What scaling startups need to understand about Open Source FinOps
Open Source projects like FOCUS, OpenCost and Infracost offer powerful, community-driven tools for managing cloud bills. Here's how these alternatives can help save your startup money.
